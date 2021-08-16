Lovely, Brick Front Home with 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms in Stowe of Amy Clae*Entryway has 2 Story Foyer, Chandelier & Coat Closet with Gleaming Hardwood Flooring*Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room with Crown Molding & Chair Rail*Sun-Filled, Eat-in Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring, Pantry, Corian Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances - to include, Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Oven, Recessed Lighting, Island with Breakfast Bar*Breakfast Room/Sun Room has Vaulted Ceilings, Access to Rear Patio & Yard*Spacious Family Room has Gas Fireplace*Laundry Room/Mud Room with Full Size Washer & Dryer, Utility Sink & Access to 2 Car Garage with Opener*Main Level Hall has Powder Room with Pedestal Sink*Upper Level has Primary Bedroom with French Door Access, Vaulted Ceilings & Attached Full Primary Bathroom with Ceramic Tile, Double Sink Vanity, Water Closet, Separate Shower, Separate Soak Tub & XL Walk-In-Closet*3 Additional Upper Level Guest Bedrooms*Upper Level Full Hall Bathroom has Double Sink Vanity & Shower/Tub Combo with Tile Surround*Unfinished Basement has Walk-Up Exit & Bathroom Rough/In*Ultra Convenient Location to Shops, Restaurants & More!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $550,000
