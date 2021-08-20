4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $577,500

Welcome Home!! Create Endless Memories in this 4100 sq. ft. home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half bath home on .28 acre in Sought After BEAU RIDGE / SHELTONS RUN! CUL-DE-SAC Colonial with OPEN FLOOR PLAN! KITCHEN with 42-inch CABINETS, SILESTONE COUNTERS, and NEW 2020 GAS RANGE with built in AIR FRYER! Eat-in area overlooking the FAMILY ROOM with VAULTED CEILINGS & TONS OF WINDOWS for extra light! MAIN LEVEL OFFICE! IN-GROUND 10 ft deep GUNITE POOL, SCREENED IN PORCH & FULLY FENCED BACK YARD! MASTER BEDROOM with VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK IN CLOSET & JACUZZI GARDEN TUB! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, STAIRCASE, and LANDING UPSTAIRS! BASEMENT with REC ROOM AREA, HALF BATH, and HUGE STORAGE ROOM!! NEW FEATURES INCLUDE: 2015- roof, 2016- 2 Carrier HVAC units, 2018-Stamped Concreate walkway around pool, 2018- hardwood flooring, 2017- carpet, 2017- upgraded windows, 2019-replastered the Gunite pool, and MORE!! TUCKED AWAY on a CUL-DE-SAC yet so close to QUANTICO, Commuter lots and I-95, route 1, and downtown Fredericksburg which include PARKS & BIKE / RUNNING TRAILS! Minutes to new Publix at Embrey Mill Town Center as well as Embrey Mill Park are less than a few miles. CHECK OUT SCHOOLS- MOUNTIAN VIEW HIGH! More grocery, shopping and dining options await less than three miles north along Route 610, including Stafford Marketplace, Doc Stone Commons and more. Come make this your new home! This will not last!