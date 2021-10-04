4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $579,900

Welcome to Embrey Mill's Parkdale model. No need to wait for a new build when this lovely Brookfield built home is move in ready. From the high ceilings to the gleaming hard wood floors, you will be impressed with the Open Floor plan and main living area. The Sunlit Gourmet kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space and room for large gatherings and family meals. The Master Suite has vaulted ceilings and walk in closet space. Enjoy your Spa-like master bath with soaking tub and shower along with dual vanities. Head on down to the lower level with tons of room for movie night, guest quarters and an additional full bath. If you are looking for storage...look no further...the walk-up basement has ample space. Check out the back yard with a Rear-Entry 2 car garage. Embrey Mill is one of the most sought after communities in Stafford just minutes to the VRE, I-95, and commuter lots. This home is just a short walk to the community Pool and Cafe. Also be sure to check out the fitness center, tot lots, trails, parks and close by schools, shopping and restaurants.