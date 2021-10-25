Beautifully appointed home in St George Estates in a quiet cul-de-sac located within the sought after Rockhill School District. This Colonial is a 2-story home with 4-bedroom 3.5 bath with a fully finished mother-in-law-in-suite in the walkout basement. You enter the home through a welcoming grand two-story foyer with an overlook that opens to the formal living room, main level study, and formal dining room accented with chair rail and crown molding. The rest of the main level includes a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances/granite countertops, a breakfast nook, and a large family room with a gas fireplace. Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor except in the dropdown, carpeted, family room. When you exit the door in the breakfast nook, a new deck with composite Trex d
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A fatal four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured at least three others Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County …
Developer says project will bring apartments, shopping—and eventually a movie theater—to North Stafford
Chrome-plated shovels were used Monday morning to break ground for The Garrison—a mixed-use community that the developer says will bring upsca…
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
Longtime fan follows his grandfather's advice and gives game show a spin.
Two men have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery last week at a Spotsylvania County convenience store.
The Spotsylvania man shot by a county deputy during a highly publicized incident on April 21 has filed a $26 million lawsuit against the deput…
A woman involved in an accident last week on U.S. 17 in Stafford County has died, authorities said.
Stafford supervisors have approved a $95 million mega-warehouse and distribution center along the Centreport Parkway corridor that’s expected …
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…