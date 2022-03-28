Location is everything! Beautiful brick-front colonial on over four acres provides serenity and convenience. Four miles to Brooke VRE provides easy commute north while one-minute drive to Aquia Landing provides quick access to the Potomac River for enjoyment and relaxation. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level, new paint in the foyer and hallway, and new carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has upgraded counter tops. Almost 3,500 total square footage and partially completed basement allows plenty of room to include a home gym or school room/office space for working remotely. All bathrooms have been upgraded. The highly efficient wood stove insert keeps the lower level warm and cozy. The newer detached garage provides extra parking/storage out of the weather or a generously sized workshop. The stamped concrete patio provides an excellent outdoor space for family time and activities. Please remove shoes or wear provided booties while touring.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $585,000
