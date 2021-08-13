 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $597,990

This home has all the finishing touches that make a new house feel like a home. Complement the main level with a screened porch, fireplace or gourmet additions to the open kitchen. Let memories flow through the seamlessly connected common areas while taking necessary hideaways in a private home office. Flex space on the upper level gives your family a casual space to spend time together before you head to the owner's suite or three accompanying bedrooms. Carve out a place just for yourself with an optional loft or finished lower level, and watch this house become the home you've always dreamed.

