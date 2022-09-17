4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $609,900

The home is situated along the main artery of Embrey Mill's second phase, meaning... everything is right across the street from its front porch! Amenities within a stone's throw include the community pool, basketball courts, playground, sport fields and more. This is where the bulk of community events happen, too, including movies on the lawn, food truck visits and holiday fireworks. The Stafford (Courthouse Road) I-95 exit as well as the Stafford Hospital complex are both within than 10 minutes. For everyday needs, grocery, shopping, and dining options await at Embrey Mill Town Center, less than 5 minutes south. For even more shopping options, you can take the back roads to Route 610 and be to it all in 10 minutes. Downtown Fredericksburg is approximately 12 miles south. Enjoy grilling on your stamped concrete patio or lounge on your porch. The home is a tasteful blend of grey, black, and white. Through the home's foyer, open spaces and gleaming engineered hardwood flooring abound. The great room, dining room and kitchen seamlessly flow, with oodles of windows providing natural light. Above the great room's fireplace, there is plenty of space for a TV and, just off the entry, is a powder room. The chef's kitchen includes a huge island, white cabinets, herringbone backsplash, quartz countertops and stainless- steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is access to the mudroom and the massive pantry. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two full baths. The ensuite bath includes a rain shower and two sinks. The additional three bedrooms upstairs have ceiling fans. The laundry room cannot be missed - it is huge, with two windows and the machines convey! The lower level is carpeted and anchored by a sizeable recreation room. Note the existing door where a possible fifth bedroom may be created - or, perhaps, you'll use that as a workout room? There is rough-in plumbing for an additional bathroom, too.