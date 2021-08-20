This home is located in an estate community with large wooded lots. This home features an open concept Great Room which includes the Two-Story Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen Extension and Family Foyer. There is a large pantry, entrance seating area and a private Powder Room in the Family Foyer. Upgraded Oak Flooring on the entire Main Level. This home is admired for its luxurious Master Suite with a Vaulted Ceiling. The Master luxury bathroom has a HUGE dual-entry style Walk-in Closet, Standalone Shower with bench and Corner tub with goose-neck Faucet, Upgraded Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile, Fixtures and Finishes. There is also a private water closet. The additional bedrooms are generous in size with large or walk-in closets. Enjoy the convenient upstairs Laundry Room with built-in shelving. To top it off, this home also comes with the walk-out finished lower-level basement. The Lower Level features a Recreation room, a full bath and gym. Move-in Ready! Please follow all CDC guidelines for showing, Masks, use shoes covering provided. Let's keep everyone safe!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $629,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kristen Vipperman McMullen grew up in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School in 2009.
Amanda Davitt and others believe "medical freedom" takes precedence over vaccine mandates in health care systems.
As Charlena Evans prayed fervently before a trash pickup on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County on Saturday morning, she thanked God for allo…
Two elementary school students were briefly lost in their Stafford County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after bus confusion, parents and ne…
Spotsylvania School Board candidate Erin Grampp says she is canceling a planned fundraiser because of security concerns following alleged inst…
Authorities have said little since an early July standoff at a Spotsylvania County home that ended with a fire and one death.
A 15-year-old girl was injured Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross a street to catch a ride with a friend i…
More new cases have been reported recently among children and teens than any other age group in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Several dozen jurors were on hand for the jury selection process, but the prosecution's main witness was not.
The driver in a March 8 crash in Spotsylvania County that killed two brothers has been charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary mansl…