4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $629,999

This home is located in an estate community with large wooded lots. This home features an open concept Great Room which includes the Two-Story Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen Extension and Family Foyer. There is a large pantry, entrance seating area and a private Powder Room in the Family Foyer. Upgraded Oak Flooring on the entire Main Level. This home is admired for its luxurious Master Suite with a Vaulted Ceiling. The Master luxury bathroom has a HUGE dual-entry style Walk-in Closet, Standalone Shower with bench and Corner tub with goose-neck Faucet, Upgraded Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile, Fixtures and Finishes. There is also a private water closet. The additional bedrooms are generous in size with large or walk-in closets. Enjoy the convenient upstairs Laundry Room with built-in shelving. To top it off, this home also comes with the walk-out finished lower-level basement. The Lower Level features a Recreation room, a full bath and gym. Move-in Ready! Please follow all CDC guidelines for showing, Masks, use shoes covering provided. Let's keep everyone safe!