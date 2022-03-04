NO HOA!. Move in Ready 4 bed 2.5 bath home on a 1/2 acre with 3500 sqft of main living space plus a 1700 sqft unifinished basement to make it what you would like. Amazing gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Great office space on main level. This home has upgraded and newer floors, newer roof, new HVAC unit on main level, over $60k of Hardscapes done in the backyard for wonderful entertainment! the pavillion area gazebos will stay along with furniture. There is a CAT5 cable installed in the pavillion area as well. This is a must see! This has an underground sprinkler system and much more. This is a well loved home!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $630,000
