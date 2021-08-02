Enter this gorgeous home into the main foyer with the study on the left hand side and a hall closet on your right. Walk farther back into the home and as you pass the mudroom on the right you will walk into the dining area. The kitchen is to your left while the family room is on your right. The kitchen has a large island in it which is great for entertaining guests! On this floor you have the option of adding a deck, morning room, screened porch, optional fireplace in the family room and a main level bedroom. On the second floor you will find the owners suite which includes the owners bedroom, owners bathroom and large walk-in closet. You will also find 3 additional bedrooms, hall bathroom and laundry room on this floor. You have the option of adding a loft with a home office and bathroom above this floor. Upgrade and finish your lower level to include a recreation room, den and wet bar!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $637,990
