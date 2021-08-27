4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $639,000

No HOA and bring your RV, property has RV water and septic hook up. Gated and paved driveway leads to this Beautiful Brick Estate home on over 3 acres. With Over 3000sq ft on Main level w/ hard wood floors, this home offers luxury living at its finest. Enter the foyer that opens to the Large Dining room and 2 story living room w/ skylight and gas fireplace. Huge Custom Gourmet Kitchen w. Island, breakfast area offers beautiful custom hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & sub-zero refrigerator. Huge Family Room w. Stone wood burning fireplace. Primary Bedroom w/ sitting area, dressing area, walk in closet and luxury bath w/ double vanities, soaking tub and sep shower. Second bedroom w/ bath, 3rd bedroom / used as laundry room, sewing/ craft room. Upper level offers loft over looking living room, tons of storage and 4th bedroom. Lower walk out level offers 3000sq ft to design what you want it to be and a second laundry area. Enjoy Cooking in the out door kitchen and entertaining in the screened in Gazebo. Raised gardening beds are ready for your flowers or vegetables. All of this close to shopping, dining and commuter routes in N. Stafford convenient to I-95 Hot lanes!