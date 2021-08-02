Gated and paved driveway leads to this Beautiful Brick Estate home on over 3 acres. With Over 3000sq ft on Main level w/ hard wood floors, this home offers luxury living at its finest. Enter the foyer that opens to the Large Dining room and 2 story living room w/ skylight and gas fireplace. Huge Custom Gourmet Kitchen w. Island, breakfast area offers beautiful custom hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & sub-zero refrigerator. Huge Family Room w. Stone wood burning fireplace. Primary Bedroom w/ sitting area, dressing area, walk in closet and luxury bath w/ double vanities, soaking tub and sep shower. Second bedroom w/ bath, 3rd bedroom / used as laundry room, sewing/ craft room. Upper level offers loft over looking living room, tons of storage and 4th bedroom. Lower walk out level offers 3000sq ft to design what you want it to be and a second laundry area. Enjoy Cooking in the out door kitchen and entertaining in the screened in Gazebo. Raised gardening beds are ready for your flowers or vegetables. All of this close to shopping, dining and commuter routes in N. Stafford convenient to I-95 Hot lanes!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A King George County man was arrested this week on charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A man who was arrested in 2019 for his role in the “horrific” abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Caroline County accepted a deal Wednesday that will…
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
“Delta has changed the landscape,” Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District official April Achter said. “With delta on the rise, wearing a mask indoors is an extra layer of prevention.”
The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his …
Spotsylvania schools and county employees chalked up wins Tuesday.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A man who beat, raped and laughed at a woman after giving her a ride to her King George County home in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 30 y…
Domingo De Guzman Cabrera was convicted in Stafford of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.