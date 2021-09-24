4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $649,985

The sunny and bright Augusta is the perfect place to call home. This home includes an incredible kitchen with quartz counters, including a large center island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, incredible amount of counter and prep space ample cabinet storage that compliments the counters and floorings, recessed lighting. Spacious foyer opens into a separate dining room and flex space. Spectacular pantry for groceries and additional storage. This wonderful open floorplan that includes the kitchen and large family room for simplified entertaining! Upstairs you will find a large owner's suite, a large walk in closet and a magnificent master ensuite with a soaking tub, separate shower, his and her vanities, custom tiling and private water closet. The laundry room is also located on this level for added convenience. There are also an additional 3 bedrooms and bath on this level. Enter each Augusta through a covered front porch.