Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owners suite with large walk-in closet. Private owners spa bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $659,990
