Now Selling in Stafford, VA! Our newest estate community, Aquia Overlook will offer two brand-new Single-Family floorplan designs. Ranging from 2,511 sq. ft - 3,230 sq. ft., these designs will feature 4-5 beds, 3 baths, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, finished basement rec rooms and America's Smart Home Technology! Conveniently located, these desirable homesites offer easy access to endless retail, restaurants and Rt. 1.Desired for its schools, access to transportation and town centers, Stafford County is where you want to be. In Stafford, homeowners also have easy access to incredible suburban amenities at The Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center; three pools, basketball court, fitness floor, and fitness studios. You can enjoy shopping for essentials or gifts at Embrey Mill Town Center, just a short drive away. Stafford Hospital, Stafford County Courthouse, Government Buildings and Sheriff's Office are also located close by. Quantico Corporate Center, Quantico Marine Base, FBI Headquarters and the VRE station/commuter lots are as well. The community offers some of the best nature preserves and parkland, including the Widewater Beach State Park, Aquia Landing Beach State Park, Government Island and the Crows Nest Nature Preserve. Stafford County borders the Potomac River, Aquia Creek, Potomac Creek and Accokeek Creek where you can enjoy water sports, fishing, boating, kayaking, etc. And if you're a wine enthusiast, you'll be happy to know Aquia Overlook is less than five minutes from Potomac Point Winery.Join our First to Know List to learn more about this highly anticipated community! We can't wait to welcome you home to Stafford.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $661,185
"We are all set for year 6!"