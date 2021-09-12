The Hadley by D.R. Horton is a stunning new 4- 5 bedroom, 3 bath design features an upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. With a spacious floor plan and flex areas to be used as you choose, the Hadley is just as inviting as it is functional! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the flex room, you decide how it functions a formal dining space or childrens play area. The kitchen features a large, modern island that opens up to the casual dining area and living room, so the conversation never has to stop! Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a cozy loft, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $669,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mystery of a young Spotsylvania County woman who disappeared nearly six years ago will be broadcast worldwide Wednesday evening.
A man who shot a Spotsylvania County teenager in the back during a fatal encounter in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony murder and four other char…
More than 5,000 public school students and staff in the Fredericksburg area have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 since the 2021–2…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
FOLKS, can you see the light at the end of the bridge?
A woman who sprayed her pregnant aunt with mace and dragged her with a car last year pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday in Stafford Cir…
When U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine opened his new office on William Street in Fredericksburg in 2020, it was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second year in a row, Forbes magazine has recognized Spotsylvania County Public Schools as one of Virginia’s best employers.
Dominion Energy overcharged its Virginia customers $1.2 billion since 2015, according to testimony filed Friday by a utility expert in an ongoing review of energy monopoly’s finances.