Is it the sensible layout that speaks volumes to how families live today? Or could it be the variety of options to make it even more your own? The Buchanan offers a light-filled study with optional French doors as well as an elegant dining room with a dramatic tray ceiling option, which also connects to the open kitchen through an optional butler's pantry. The expansive great room is warmed by a fireplace and an added sunroom can give you even more light and warmth. Past the sunroom, you have several options: a home office, secluded guest bedroom or tandem garage as your lifestyle requires. The upstairs can accommodate up to five bedrooms, all with generous walk-in closets, including a voluminous owner's suite with a vaulted or tray ceiling. If you chose to add a sunroom downstairs, you can also have a sitting room upstairs in the owner's suite. And, if you would rather have a game room or bonus room upstairs, you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $676,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Spotsylvania County men were killed early Sunday after one of them wrecked in Prince William County while trying to elude police, police said.
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved three additional holidays for all division staff and students.
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…
If you’ve been to Bowling Green lately, you probably saw the freshly painted, two-story, dark gray building that was once the home of the town…
A Ruther Glen man was arrested after a King George County sheriff’s deputy spotted some suspicious behavior at a car dealership late Sunday, a…
A 42-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a pedestrian Sunday on River Road …
Neighbors feared the impact the tower would have on their quiet neighborhood, but county officials said the area is a "dead zone" in terms of connectivity.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly pummeled and attempted to shoot another man following a road-r…