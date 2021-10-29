The Ainsley offers versatility and the best of modern-day living. A covered front porch and two-story foyer greet you upon arrival. Off the foyer is a flex room, which can be used for whatever you choose - perhaps a formal dining room, study or children's playroom. The main living area is open and spacious, creating the perfect environment for entertaining friends or simply spending time with family. Plus, you have the option to add an outdoor living area for additional outside entertainment or relaxation space. Upstairs, you will find a deluxe owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bath featuring dual sinks, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, one of which can be turned into a guest suite with a full bath, or the upstairs can be reconfigured to accommodate a second floor laundry room. If additional space is needed, you can finish the lower level with a recreation room and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $682,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Spotsylvania County men were killed early Sunday after one of them wrecked in Prince William County while trying to elude police, police said.
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved three additional holidays for all division staff and students.
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…
If you’ve been to Bowling Green lately, you probably saw the freshly painted, two-story, dark gray building that was once the home of the town…
A Ruther Glen man was arrested after a King George County sheriff’s deputy spotted some suspicious behavior at a car dealership late Sunday, a…
A 42-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a pedestrian Sunday on River Road …
Neighbors feared the impact the tower would have on their quiet neighborhood, but county officials said the area is a "dead zone" in terms of connectivity.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly pummeled and attempted to shoot another man following a road-r…