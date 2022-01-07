Is it the sensible layout that speaks volumes to how families live today? Or could it be the variety of options to make it even more your own? The Buchanan offers a light-filled study with optional French doors as well as an elegant dining room with a dramatic tray ceiling option, which also connects to the open kitchen through an optional butler's pantry. The expansive great room is warmed by a fireplace and an added sunroom can give you even more light and warmth. Past the sunroom, you have several options: a home office, secluded guest bedroom or tandem garage as your lifestyle requires. The upstairs can accommodate up to five bedrooms, all with generous walk-in closets, including a voluminous owner's suite with a vaulted or tray ceiling. If you chose to add a sunroom downstairs, you can also have a sitting room upstairs in the owner's suite. And, if you would rather have a game room or bonus room upstairs, you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $685,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in their 40s who were found dead in their Locust Grove home Monday night.
The standard playbook for COVID-19 'is just not working with omicron,' said MWHC's chief medical officer.
For one area family, 2022 is already precious and beautiful.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area while thousands of motorists b…
The Virginia State Police is urging motorists to keep an eye on weather conditions as a winter storm system bears down on the northern half of…
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.
INSPIRING: Prince William County teacher sent all her students home for winter break with new board games
Woodbridge Middle School math teacher Stacey Heaney’s winter break wish for her students is that they put down their devices and have “plain o…