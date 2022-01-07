4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $685,900

Is it the sensible layout that speaks volumes to how families live today? Or could it be the variety of options to make it even more your own? The Buchanan offers a light-filled study with optional French doors as well as an elegant dining room with a dramatic tray ceiling option, which also connects to the open kitchen through an optional butler's pantry. The expansive great room is warmed by a fireplace and an added sunroom can give you even more light and warmth. Past the sunroom, you have several options: a home office, secluded guest bedroom or tandem garage as your lifestyle requires. The upstairs can accommodate up to five bedrooms, all with generous walk-in closets, including a voluminous owner's suite with a vaulted or tray ceiling. If you chose to add a sunroom downstairs, you can also have a sitting room upstairs in the owner's suite. And, if you would rather have a game room or bonus room upstairs, you can!