Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 4 bed 3.5 bath home. In this one-of-a-kind house every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include dual master bedrooms with one on the main level. Entertain in the 20 x 15 living room graced by 9 ceilings. The chefs kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and granite or quartz countertops nicely finish of this 2872 square foot home.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $689,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mystery of a young Spotsylvania County woman who disappeared nearly six years ago will be broadcast worldwide Wednesday evening.
Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
After not getting any mail delivered to her home on Lovett Drive in Spotsylvania County for more than a week, Minda Roney decided to go to the…
City officials in Fredericksburg believe they have the authority to ignore history and the law by entangling themselves in the inner workings of a church and its doctrine to make decisions about who qualifies as a minister themselves, contrary to the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents.
Delivery vans bearing the Amazon logo will soon be a common sight along Stafford County’s Centreport Parkway and connecting roadways.
A man who shot a Spotsylvania County teenager in the back during a fatal encounter in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony murder and four other char…
FOLKS, can you see the light at the end of the bridge?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A Spotsylvania man was convicted of two murder charges and seven other offenses early Saturday for his role in the death of a county teenager …
A Stafford man was arrested Sunday after a county deputy ended a pursuit by intentionally striking his vehicle, police said.