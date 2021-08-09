The sunny and bright Augusta is the perfect place to call home. This home includes an incredible kitchen with quartz counters, including a large center island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, incredible amount of counter and prep space ample cabinet storage that compliments the counters and floorings, recessed lighting. Spacious foyer opens into a separate dining room and flex space. Spectacular pantry for groceries and additional storage. This wonderful open floorplan that includes the kitchen and large family room for simplified entertaining! Upstairs you will find a large owner's suite, a large walk in closet and a magnificent master ensuite with a soaking tub, separate shower, his and her vanities, custom tiling and private water closet. The laundry room is also located on this level for added convenience. There are also an additional 3 bedrooms and bath on this level. Enter each Augusta through a covered front porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $690,830
Related to this story
Most Popular
King George detectives Thursday night were trying to figure out how a Maryland man ended up dead at a county shopping center.
A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added t…
An Orange County man was convicted of rape Wednesday stemming from an incident that happened more than two and a half years ago in Spotsylvani…
A Spotsylvania man was killed late Monday when his vehicle struck a tree and overturned on Harrison Road in the county, authorities said.
A cafeteria full of residents from southern Stafford County’s Leeland Station subdivision took aim at a VDOT plan to remove fencing and mature…
A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their home in Colonial Beach last year was convicted of first-degree murder Friday, court records show.
All students enrolled in Stafford and Spotsylvania county public schools will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year.
Spotsylvania authorities on Tuesday were looking for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a county resident.
Local health district reports 'breakthrough cases' account for 17 percent of new infections since July 1.
A man accused of shooting a Spotsylvania County man multiple times Monday evening turned himself in to police Thursday, authorities said.