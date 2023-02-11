MODEL HOME ADDRESS: 102 COFFMAN DR, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22406 Unique Opportunity - Only 1 Homesite Available! Take advantage of this great North Stafford opportunity. Choose from a modern main level living home or one of Atlantic Builders' innovative 2-story designs and have it placed perfectly on 5.5 pastoral acres. Included in this home is an array of amazing designer upgrades that are likely already on your wish list, including HardiePlank cement-based siding, a side entry garage, hard surface flooring, gorgeous kitchen upgrades, and much more. Personalize everything at our award-wining Design Studio. This homesite is ideally located in a peaceful area off Poplar Road in Stafford County, near several grocery stores, shopping and dining opportunities, a golf course, and outdoor recreation.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $694,900
