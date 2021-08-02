4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $699,900

Three level all-brick colonial in amenity filled community! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home boasts gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted & upgraded flooring throughout. Recently finished basement with huge recreation room, full bath, possible 5th bedroom(NTC) & wet bar. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & master bath with jetted tub, shower & dual sink. Side load 2-car garage, rear deck & patio to fenced rear yard. All this in Augustine North community with sidewalks, rec. center & pool, tennis courts and golf course! Just mins. to I95, commuter lots & shopping! See 3D virtual tour!