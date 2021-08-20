The Hadley by D.R. Horton is a stunning new 4- 5 bedroom, 3 bath design features an upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. With a spacious floor plan and flex areas to be used as you choose, the Hadley is just as inviting as it is functional! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the flex room, you decide how it functions a formal dining space or childrens play area. The kitchen features a large, modern island that opens up to the casual dining area and living room, so the conversation never has to stop! Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a cozy loft, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $699,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kristen Vipperman McMullen grew up in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School in 2009.
Amanda Davitt and others believe "medical freedom" takes precedence over vaccine mandates in health care systems.
As Charlena Evans prayed fervently before a trash pickup on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County on Saturday morning, she thanked God for allo…
Two elementary school students were briefly lost in their Stafford County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after bus confusion, parents and ne…
Spotsylvania School Board candidate Erin Grampp says she is canceling a planned fundraiser because of security concerns following alleged inst…
Authorities have said little since an early July standoff at a Spotsylvania County home that ended with a fire and one death.
A 15-year-old girl was injured Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross a street to catch a ride with a friend i…
More new cases have been reported recently among children and teens than any other age group in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Several dozen jurors were on hand for the jury selection process, but the prosecution's main witness was not.
The driver in a March 8 crash in Spotsylvania County that killed two brothers has been charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary mansl…