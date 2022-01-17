Private home office off foyer for working from home. Spacious great room with optional fireplace. Versatile activity room for kids to play. Striking gourmet kitchen with island and corner pantry. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closets. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $703,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during an unruly meeting Monday.
A married couple died after a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre much of Wednesday,…
A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
Hospitals in local area, state and nation are buckling under press of COVID-19 patients.
A jury early Saturday convicted three Philadelphia men of 18 charges each for their roles in the 2019 slayings of a Spotsylvania County couple…
An eventful weather weekend is in store for the Fredericksburg region.
A group of Philadelphia men referred to as the “Get Money Brothers” left Spotsylvania County with more than $100,000 in cash and drugs after r…
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to fire Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during a contentious meeting Monday, leaving some …
Residents in Stafford and Spotsylvania have become a lot more familiar with the commissioners of the revenue in their counties since Jan. 1.
WATCH NOW: Viral videos show Virginia real-estate agent rescuing toddler found wandering dark street
Renée Thompson Truehart often posts pictures, videos and memes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. So when she came across a toddler wandering in the middle of a dark street in Highland Springs in freezing temperatures, she started recording video from her phone even before she stopped her car to help the child.