4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $709,185

The Hampshire by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,230 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car garage. As youre welcomed into the home, youre greeted by the spacious formal dining room, the perfect space to entertain your guests on those special occasions. The foyer opens up to a much desired, open concept living space highlighted by a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large, modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large loft area, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a cozy sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand! This home is situated on 3 gorgeous wooded acres in a private enclave with no through streets. Some homes have views for miles. Compare our finishes that include quartz, granite, 42 cabinets, tile, luxury vinyl plank, 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, stainless steel appliances to the competition. We are located approximately 45 miles south of Washington DC, 15 miles north of Fredericksburg and 70 miles north of Richmond. runs. Beautiful woodlands surround our homes and give the community the feel of a delightful country setting.Aquia Overlook is close to the VRE, DMV, Stafford Regional Airport, Hope Spring Marina, Augustine Golf, Aquia Harbor Golf Club and Marina, Lake Anna State Park, Potomac Point Winery and a multitude of other outdoor recreation and parks. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, and SkyBell video doorbell. Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And wit
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $709,185
