Tray ceilings and impressive arches in niches, hallways, and alcoves make the Rowan the perfect home for an artist or art lover. The enchanting open floor plan features an elegant dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an artfully-balanced kitchen with a breakfast room alcove. The kitchen flows into the dining room through a smart butler's pantry. Upstairs, three sizable bedrooms surround a loft, each featuring a walk-in closet. The extended owner's suite comes with a huge walk-in closet duet and a spa-like bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $711,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Spotsylvania County men were killed early Sunday after one of them wrecked in Prince William County while trying to elude police, police said.
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved three additional holidays for all division staff and students.
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…
If you’ve been to Bowling Green lately, you probably saw the freshly painted, two-story, dark gray building that was once the home of the town…
A Ruther Glen man was arrested after a King George County sheriff’s deputy spotted some suspicious behavior at a car dealership late Sunday, a…
A 42-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a pedestrian Sunday on River Road …
Neighbors feared the impact the tower would have on their quiet neighborhood, but county officials said the area is a "dead zone" in terms of connectivity.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly pummeled and attempted to shoot another man following a road-r…