4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $714,990

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 4 bed 3.5 bath home. In this one-of-a-kind house every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include dual master bedrooms with one on the main level. Entertain in the 20 x 15 living room graced by 9 ceilings. The chefs kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and granite or quartz countertops nicely finish of this 2872 square foot home.

