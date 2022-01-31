 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $716,990

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $716,990

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $716,990

Private home office off foyer for working from home. Spacious great room with optional fireplace. Versatile activity room for kids to play. Striking gourmet kitchen with island and corner pantry. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closets. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert