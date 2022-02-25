Is it the sensible layout that speaks volumes to how families live today? Or could it be the variety of options to make it even more your own? The Buchanan offers a light-filled study with optional French doors as well as an elegant dining room with a dramatic tray ceiling option, which also connects to the open kitchen through an optional butler's pantry. The expansive great room is warmed by a fireplace and an added sunroom can give you even more light and warmth. Past the sunroom, you have several options: a home office, secluded guest bedroom or tandem garage as your lifestyle requires. The upstairs can accommodate up to five bedrooms, all with generous walk-in closets, including a voluminous owner's suite with a vaulted or tray ceiling. If you chose to add a sunroom downstairs, you can also have a sitting room upstairs in the owner's suite. And, if you would rather have a game room or bonus room upstairs, you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a mon…
A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser…
A Stafford man was arrested following a high-speed chase late Friday during which he left the county before speeding back into it, police said.
Fredericksburg's first Black surgeon is grateful for his family's "interesting and inspiring history."
Reader Valya Karcher photographed a green glow in the Fredericksburg sky on Jan. 14.
County officials seize cigarettes that didn't contain King George's staff and issue summonses to those selling them.
The man who was shot to death Monday afternoon in a North Stafford apartment complex has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office on Monday night was investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon in the northern part of the county.
After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.