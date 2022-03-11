The Ainsley offers versatility and the best of modern-day living. A covered front porch and two-story foyer greet you upon arrival. Off the foyer is a flex room, which can be used for whatever you choose - perhaps a formal dining room, study or children's playroom. The main living area is open and spacious, creating the perfect environment for entertaining friends or simply spending time with family. Plus, you have the option to add an outdoor living area for additional outside entertainment or relaxation space. Upstairs, you will find a deluxe owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bath featuring dual sinks, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, one of which can be turned into a guest suite with a full bath, or the upstairs can be reconfigured to accommodate a second floor laundry room. If additional space is needed, you can finish the lower level with a recreation room and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $738,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man was shot and another was beaten during an altercation at Spotsylvania Towne Centre early Saturday, police said.
A woman who stole nearly $178,000 from a Fredericksburg dental office was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Virginia State Police authorities say they will continue investigating sexual assault claims against a retired Spotsylvania County doctor who …
Spotsylvania authorities have identified the man whose remains were discovered last week in the Salem Woods area of the county but are not yet…
More than 200 semitruck drivers and a large crowd of their supporters primarily demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates and high gas prices stop…
A Spotsylvania man was arrested Thursday following a lengthy pursuit that went through much of Spotsylvania and two other counties, police said.
Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg requested a four-week delay in the consideration of a plan to spend $14 million in carryover…
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
Every day on her way to work, Fredericksburg City Police Sgt. Aimee Lynch sees Aaron Ramsey walking down Cowan Boulevard on his way to Hugh Me…
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter, impresses judges with R&B rendition of "Strawberry Wine." Luke Bryant says local musician is a country singer.