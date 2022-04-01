Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owners suite with large walk-in closet. Private owners spa bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $741,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maggie McCabe can point to the exact moment she knew she had to leave her job as a Stafford County high school English and creative writing teacher.
An 89-year-old man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in a Stafford County nursing home earlier this month…
The driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian in Spotsylvania County Friday night will not face any charges, police said.
A King George County man had six felony charges waiting for him when he woke up late Saturday at a private youth group home in Stafford County…
The owner of a Wisconsin-based water park resort company said he’s “excited” about the potential of opening a new park in the region. The comp…
A first-degree murder charge against a Fredericksburg defendant was dropped Monday.
A judge on Friday denied a request to entirely dismiss a lawsuit alleging that members of the Spotsylvania County School Board violated Virgin…
The Spotsylvania County School Board on Monday approved a restructured plan for providing staff bonuses using carryover funds.
A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a wild incident Sunday morning during which he allegedly fired multiple shots at h…
A Richmond woman was killed Monday after losing control of her car in King George County, police said.