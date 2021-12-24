4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $750,000

Welcome to the Glens at Augustine. This Rancher offers 3,318 square feet of finished area with 4 bedrooms and three baths. The Spacious..Light..Bright eat-in kitchen (2 1 x12) has granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry, and a center island that supplies great workspace. The dining room has chair rail and crown molding and is the perfect place for that holiday feast. The 19x14 living room shares a double-sided gas fireplace with the adjacent sunroom which opens to an "L"� shaped deck. Perfect for that Sat night BBQ. The (14x13) master suite bedroom has two walk-in closets and a spacious master bath with a jacuzzi tub. The lower level is finished with a walk-up. It has a legitimate fourth bedroom (17x10) with built-in bookcases and desk, a closet, and a full bath. There is a wet bar with a refrigerator. The (31x10) rec room or media room gives you plenty of room to play and party. There is an (8X8) utility room and a spacious unfinished area for storage. (906 sq ft) The home sits on 3 acres that back to woods. The yard is fully fenced includes a storage shed, sprinkle system, and firepit. Great Stafford County Schools! close to several major park and rides and 20 minutes to the VRE. Come see this beauty and make it your own!