Is it the sensible layout that speaks volumes to how families live today? Or could it be the variety of options to make it even more your own? The Buchanan offers a light-filled study with optional French doors as well as an elegant dining room with a dramatic tray ceiling option, which also connects to the open kitchen through an optional butler's pantry. The expansive great room is warmed by a fireplace and an added sunroom can give you even more light and warmth. Past the sunroom, you have several options: a home office, secluded guest bedroom or tandem garage as your lifestyle requires. The upstairs can accommodate up to five bedrooms, all with generous walk-in closets, including a voluminous owner's suite with a vaulted or tray ceiling. If you chose to add a sunroom downstairs, you can also have a sitting room upstairs in the owner's suite. And, if you would rather have a game room or bonus room upstairs, you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $759,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit for a Sheetz store and gas station opposed by nearby residents.
Four days before her lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board will be heard in court, Makaila Keyes, 19, said she was feeling “pre…
A Spotsylvania County woman whose 4-month-old son died last year as the result of starvation and dehydration has been charged with first-degre…
Maggie McCabe can point to the exact moment she knew she had to leave her job as a Stafford County high school English and creative writing teacher.
A woman who is already serving an 81-year prison sentence will face the possibility of more time this week.
A water park resort chain with a history of interest in the Fredericksburg area is looking to build a park in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvan…
A Fredericksburg man has been accused of acquiring more than $15,000 worth of property by fraudulently using a credit card belonging to a Spot…
A judge on Friday denied a request to entirely dismiss a lawsuit alleging that members of the Spotsylvania County School Board violated Virgin…
UPDATE: The special called meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Two hundred students from the Park Ridge and Oaks at Park Ridge developments will move from Park Ridge Elementary to Garrisonville Elementary …