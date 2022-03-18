The Ainsley offers versatility and the best of modern-day living. A covered front porch and two-story foyer greet you upon arrival. Off the foyer is a flex room, which can be used for whatever you choose - perhaps a formal dining room, study or children's playroom. The main living area is open and spacious, creating the perfect environment for entertaining friends or simply spending time with family. Plus, you have the option to add an outdoor living area for additional outside entertainment or relaxation space. Upstairs, you will find a deluxe owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bath featuring dual sinks, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, one of which can be turned into a guest suite with a full bath, or the upstairs can be reconfigured to accommodate a second floor laundry room. If additional space is needed, you can finish the lower level with a recreation room and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $764,900
