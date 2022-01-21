The Kaitlyn boasts a perfect combination of luxury and modern functionality in a two-level plan. French doors welcome guests into a beautiful foyer, branching off into a cozy study, open living area, and convenient half bath. Relaxing evenings can be spent in the family room, with plenty of add-ons like a fireplace and tray ceiling. Other add-on considerations include a carriage garage, covered porch with sliding doors, and storage space in the family foyer. An expansive owner's suite can be found on the second level, with a huge closet and owner's suite bath. The large lower level provides a clean slate for our most creative homeowners!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $772,900
