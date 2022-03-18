4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $801,900

Tray ceilings and impressive arches in niches, hallways, and alcoves make the Rowan the perfect home for an artist or art lover. The enchanting open floor plan features an elegant dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an artfully-balanced kitchen with a breakfast room alcove. The kitchen flows into the dining room through a smart butler's pantry. Upstairs, three sizable bedrooms surround a loft, each featuring a walk-in closet. The extended owner's suite comes with a huge walk-in closet duet and a spa-like bath.