NEW INCENTIVE***$5000 SELLER CONCESSION FOR RECENT STORM GUTTER DAMAGE-JUST HAPPENED 1/3/21- PEACE, PRIVACY & SERENITY LIVES HERE. ENJOY YOUR SLICE OF HEAVEN ON EARTH. READY FOR SOME "SWEAT EQUITY" ON 5 MOSTLY PRIVATE WOODED LOT? NO HOA, CLOSE TO RT. 17 & I95. THIS HOME HAS HUUUGGGEEE POTENTIAL BUT NEEDS SOME MAJOR TLC. A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH FOR SURE- IF YOU WANT A PROJECT. THIS HOME IS BEING OFFERED IN "AS-IS" CONDITION. YOU CAN CERTAINLY LIVE IN IT WHILE YOU FIX HER UP- AND MAKE HER SHINE! THIS GIRL HAS GREAT BONES TO WORK WITH :) LOTS OF SPACE ON LARGE PRIVATE LOT FOR NUMEROUS CAR OR TRUCK PARKING. HAVE A SMALL BUSINESS THAT NEED MULTIPLE TRUCK/VEHICLE PARKING- THIS IS IT! LIKE TO HUNT OR SHOOT? THIS IS IT! LONG DRIVEWAY TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE:) LOWER LEVEL HAS ALOOOOT OF ROOM. OFFERS A FULL SHOWER STALL BATHROOM AND 4TH BEDROOM, HUGE FAMILY ROOM/REC ROOM- JUST NEEDS SOME FINISHING..OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE RETREAT, WITH BIRDS AND LOTS OF WILDLIFE- NATURE AT ITS BEST! ..PLS TOUR, SEND ME SOME FEEDBACK - MOTIVATED SELLER- SEND AN OFFER :)
4 Bedroom Home in Sumerduck - $355,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in their 40s who were found dead in their Locust Grove home Monday night.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
A well-known King George County resident was ordered Thursday to serve four years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2019.
Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area while thousands of motorists b…
The man killed in a crash in Spotsylvania Saturday has been identified as 88-year-old county resident Lester F. Wolfrey.
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
- Updated
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, the Virginia's main traffic artery, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday interview he was "sick and tired people talking about what went wrong."
- Updated
For $10 a month, Taco Bell customers can get one taco per day for 30 consecutive days. Here's how it works.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.
Another snow chance will arrive in the Fredericksburg area Thursday night into Friday.