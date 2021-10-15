4 Bedroom Home in Triangle - $599,900

**This Amazing Home Is The One For You** **Amazing Open Floor Plan offers an extra-large gourmet kitchen with a huge island, breakfast bar and Morning Room that overlooks a large backyard through large windows** **The gas fireplace in the family room provides the perfect place for gathering everybody together** **Main level home office, formal dining and living room provide space for work and formal entertaining** **Hardwood and gleaming tile are found throughout the main level and provide elegance and durability for the active family** **Large primary bedroom has a walk-in California closet** **Primary bath room has separate shower and soaking tub** **Three additional upper level bed rooms are spacious** **Lower level has plenty of cave space for television viewing, ping pong table and all the other games. Also has a large storage room**