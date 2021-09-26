PRICE REDUCED 15K ......NEED A QUICK OCCUPANCY FOR A QUANTICO OR BELVOIR CLIENT? HERE IT IS! Located in the exclusive community of Stonewall Manor this Craftmark Built brick front colonial with 3,900 square feet of luxury living space on a quiet cul-de-sac will wow your client! The 22x12 "light bright airy " eat-in kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, double oven, microwave, and large center island which offers tons of workspace. The 19x19 family room has a gas fireplace and is wired for surround sound. The conservatory is a wonderful space for the piano or those indoor plants. The 24 x 12 sunroom backs to a private wooded area and has a double door leading to the deck the perfect place for that Sat night BBQ. The master bedroom is spacious and offers a separate sitting room and a luxury bath with a tub and shower. There is a secondary individual bedroom with its own bath and a Jack and Jill bedroom. The basement has a walk-out and is unfinished and offers tons of storage. Completing the picture is an oversized garage. There is a custom installed audio system wiring throughout the main level with surround sound for the family room. The home has outstanding landscaping with a sprinkler system. It has been professionally painted inside and out. The home is located within 3 miles of Quantico, 20 Minutes to Belvoir, 4 miles to the park and ride at 234, and has easy access to I 95. THIS HOME TRULY SPARKLES!
4 Bedroom Home in Triangle - $710,000
