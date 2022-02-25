 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Triangle - $710,000

..... Move in condition minutes to Quantico and I 95 or the FBI Academy and Stafford . Absolutely great yard for entertaining or playing soccer. Inside is in perfect condition. Sellers are flexible on moving. Large gazebo on deck conveys with curtains. Some furniture for sale. Sellers are relocating to Florida and can move quickly as long as movers can get scheduled. House is near Triangle Elementary and St Francis private school. Minutes from main gate at Quantico...VRE...I95

