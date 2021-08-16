Located in the exclusive community of Stonewall Manor this Craftmark Built brick front colonial with 3,900 square feet of luxury living space on a quiet cul-de-sac will wow your client! The 22x12 "light bright airy " eat-in kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, double oven, microwave, and large center island which offers tons of workspace. The 19x19 family room has a gas fireplace and is wired for surround sound. The conservatory is a wonderful space for the piano or those indoor plants. The 24 x 12 sunroom backs to a private wooded area and has a SGLD to the deck the perfect place for that Sat night BBQ. The master bedroom is spacious and offers a separate sitting room and a luxury bath with a tub and shower. There is a secondary individual bedroom with its own bath and a Jack and Jill bedroom. The basement has a walk-out and is unfinished and offers tons of storage. Completing the picture is an oversized garage. There is a custom installed audio system wiring throughout the main level with surround sound for the family room. The home has outstanding landscaping with a sprinkler system. It has been professionally painted inside and out. The home is located within 3 miles of Quantico, 20 Minutes to Belvoir, 4 miles to the park and ride at 234, and has easy access to I 95. THIS HOME TRULY SPARKLES!
4 Bedroom Home in Triangle - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kristen Vipperman McMullen grew up in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School in 2009.
Amanda Davitt and others believe "medical freedom" takes precedence over vaccine mandates in health care systems.
Two elementary school students were briefly lost in their Stafford County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after bus confusion, parents and ne…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A woman who was babysitting a 4-month-old child when he died as the result of her care in 2019 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday.
A man who killed another young man last year during an altercation in Fredericksburg was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years in prison.
Authorities have said little since an early July standoff at a Spotsylvania County home that ended with a fire and one death.
Authorities have finally identified the man found dead in the backseat of a car at a King George shopping center last week, but it remains unc…
A 29-year-old Spotsylvania woman was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday in the county, authorities said.
A shortage of bus drivers, communication difficulties and heavy traffic at school entrances have plagued the reopening of Stafford County Publ…