4 Bedroom Home in Woodford - $1,275,000

NEW PRICE! INSTANT EQUITY! Priced well below appraised value. Welcome to the Farm! 60+ acres includes an AMAZING home with a gorgeous addition; a 9/10-stall barn with plumbing and electric, tack room, two storage rooms and separate septic; a 48x68 garage for 6+ cars, entertaining, and built in shelving for storage, extra refrigerator and freezer; a 35x48 garage w/workshop has 12' and 14' doors so you can store your RV and your boat, is heated and fully insulated, also has a wood burning stove and plumbing with toilet and sink; a screened in gazebo w/electricity, fans and a t.v. for lounging day and night; a stone fire pit area designed for entertainment; two ponds - one stocked with catfish; pastures large and small with new fencing, the large pasture has separate stalls (three of them) w/ covered feeding area; and to top it all off, 12 black angus cows help to keep the property low maintenance! Wow! This one has it all! New custom stone columns and post lamps greet you at the entrance. The view of the vast greenery is quite serene. So much to explore on this property! The addition on the home showcases the oversized Master suite with his and her closets, vaulted ceilings and wood beams, creating an elegant farm design. The family room with the stone fireplace and laundry/mud room with separate entrance are also part of the addition. The home has an open concept, with the kitchen open to the dining room and family room, great for entertaining and family gatherings. Mahogany hardwood flooring throughout the entire house except the master suite and bathrooms, looks like it was installed yesterday. The home has been maintained extremely well. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, one with it's own private balcony, and a full bath with separate shower and soaking tub! All the windows have high end plantation shutters, there are 3 zones for the HVAC, water filtration system, neutral paint throughout and tons of storage! New white vinyl fencing surrounds the property, and the animals have new wire fencing in the pastures. The exterior has been newly painted, and the rear deck expanded w/ trex decking on both front and back decks. Plenty of places to escape to on your own property, and plenty of spaces to create private and separate work spaces. This property can be used for farming, and it can also be a working farm, great for tax benefits. Most of the land is wooded, its low and could be sold for timber. The property is basically maintenance free. Water pumps are all over the property. Separate AMP services. TEN MINUTES from the VRE! 4.5 miles to I95. 20 minutes from downtown Fredericksburg. You must come and see the cows! And hear the story of Shady the horse.