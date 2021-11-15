Amazing opportunity to own a beautiful piece of history. The original portion of the home was built in 1890 & is on The National Registry of Historic Places (attached under supplements). This Historic Home has so much to offer w/ an abundance of upgrades you will find under supplements. Original Home offers hardwood floors, original windows & an architectural staircase. LR has amazing lighting with lots of windows, gas FP & opens to DR w/ chandelier and hardwood floors. Kitchen is stunning with top notch stainless appliances; induction cooktop, stainless hood, Cambria Quartz Countertops, double ovens, & a Butler’s Pantry offering extensive cabinetry & a built-in microwave. Breakfast Room is spacious w/ room for an office/ mudroom. Oversized FR with wood burning FP & Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Master Bedroom on the 1st and 2nd floor. Some highlights include 200-amp electric service, Anderson replacement windows in the 20th Century Addition, Amazing Storage throughout, 30 yr. – 3-tab architectural shingled roof in 2015, Hot water heater 2017, 2 heat pumps, Full front porch, side deck & back deck complete with Trex Decking. Don’t miss this beauty!
5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $349,900
