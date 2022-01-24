The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $448,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
This story has been corrected.
Were we able to teleport Horace Mann (1796-1859), the father of American public education, to the past two meetings of the Spotsylvania County…
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Thursday, Jan. 20. This is an updated version of the fil…
Wednesday offers midweek mildness ahead of yet another Arctic air invasion into the Fredericksburg area.
A Manassas man is facing multiple charges after police said he went on a theft spree in North Stafford after leaving a child alone in a Staffo…
A man was ordered Thursday to serve a year in prison for a sexual offense against a 13-year-old King George County child he met online.
Two Fredericksburg men were arrested after a woman alleged that she was forced to take drugs and was then raped, police said.
Criminal defense attorney John Spencer says he is not representing the Spotsylvania County School Board, despite the board's appointment last week.
Students, staff and visitors to Stafford County Public Schools will continue to wear masks, the School Board decided during an emergency meeti…
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Friday, Jan. 21.