5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,125,000

DOWNTOWN BEAUTY HAS ADDITIONAL INCOME PRODUCING APARTMENT. Behind the beauty of this home, are insulated concrete forms with solid concrete walls reinforcement steel wrapped in insulation. , and no interior load baring walls. This home is as solid as they come. Sitting on two city lots and zoned CD, allowing for a business if desired, was built by the original owners and is sure to please! It's absolutely stunning inside and out! The design and architectural accents are quite impressive, with shiplap and arches, framed walls and millwork, cubbies and built-ins, amazing trim work and much more! The open concept of the kitchen to the family room extends to the outdoors with a double set of French doors that open to a covered deck and private fenced in backyard, great for entertaining and family. Solid 3/4" cherry hardwood flooring throughout, and new carpet in the bedrooms and stair runners. The gorgeous high-end kitchen is well equipped with a WOLF oven and range top, BOCH dishwasher, SS appliances, large granite island with seating, a cooks prep sink, pot filler and beautiful built-ins. Upstairs the master suite has a huge walk-in closet with a double shower and steam room, mahogany custom sinks with marble walls and bathroom flooring. The sitting area with built-ins is very inviting. Relax on a lounger and read a book, or do some office/ school work at the desk in a quiet place. The third level Entertainment room/ Bonus room/ additional bedroom is an added place to hang out, with a full bath and office/studio that is soundproof. This high energy efficient home was designed with longevity in mind. Oversized closets are lined up so an elevator could be installed if desired. And the apartment could be opened up to the main house to become one larger home if needed. Tons of storage everywhere!! The adorable apartment above the garage is a one bedroom one bath, with a full kitchen, family room and laundry on the main level, with a master suite upstairs. New carpet as well. The apartment has it's own private entrance with a wrought iron gated entrance to a sidewalk on the side of the house that leads you to the Apartment's front door. What a great place for guests, in-laws, or renters! The HVAC units are quiet, tucked on the roof with walk-in access from the inside. This beautiful home has it all. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, one minute walk to train station, VRE.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,125,000
