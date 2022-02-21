5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,199,000

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON! Welcome to this beautiful, nearly 7000 square foot home with all the amenities you'll ever want. As you walk into this entertainers dream, you will be amazed by the original 1920's bar, reminiscent of the speak easies of the past. The grand dining room and expansive living space round out the amazing interior ground floor, with fine touches including Restoration Hardware ®ï¸� lighting fixtures throughout, and a massive grand fire place exuding warmth for all. The connected gourmet kitchen completes the open concept, and the office off the main room is perfect for a quiet retreat or cigars with friends. Off the kitchen is a wonderful screened in porch, where you'll enjoy your morning coffee while admiring the expansive fenced in back yard, complete with an in ground salt water pool, spa and fire pit to extend the entertainment outside, or relax with family and friends. Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms with a luxurious owners suite, massive bathroom and his and hers closets. Cross the catwalk to the other 3 spacious bedrooms one has its own bath and the other two have a Jack and Jill bath. The basement has a furnished theatre with state of the art equipment, Restoration Hardware ®ï¸� furnishings and antique doors from a theatre in Richmond. Relax with a round or two of golf on any course in the world with an amazing virtual simulator included with the house. The basement includes a beautiful ensuite to give your guests a comfortable and private place to stay, and extra space galore. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac Close to 95 and VRE.