5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,850,000

Private WATERFRONT Property! 45 ACRES. STUNNING VIEWS! This is an amazing opportunity to own 45 acres on the Rappahannock River, just 5 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! 1700 feet of river frontage with river access. Currently two parcels with a potential for seven buildable lots, four of those are WATERFRONT lots. Potential for full Solar and Geo thermal. Fenced pastures. Land use. 3 wells on the property. 200 year old irrigation ditch. SO MUCH potential! ALL Buildings on the property and the in-ground pool are being sold AS-IS. Buildings include a 4800 Sq ft historic home, Adorable 2 BR Guest house , 100' x 100' Tin Barn, poultry house, Covered shed and separate workshop. Tractor Conveys. Boat and outdoor gym DO NOT convey.