Private WATERFRONT Property! 45 ACRES. STUNNING VIEWS! This is an amazing opportunity to own 45 acres on the Rappahannock River, just 5 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! 1700 feet of river frontage with river access. Currently two parcels with a potential for seven buildable lots, four of those are WATERFRONT lots. Potential for full Solar and Geo thermal. Fenced pastures. Land use. 3 wells on the property. 200 year old irrigation ditch. SO MUCH potential! ALL Buildings on the property and the in-ground pool are being sold AS-IS. Buildings include a 4800 Sq ft historic home, Adorable 2 BR Guest house , 100' x 100' Tin Barn, poultry house, Covered shed and separate workshop. Tractor Conveys. Boat and outdoor gym DO NOT convey.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A King George County man was arrested this week on charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A man who was arrested in 2019 for his role in the “horrific” abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Caroline County accepted a deal Wednesday that will…
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
“Delta has changed the landscape,” Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District official April Achter said. “With delta on the rise, wearing a mask indoors is an extra layer of prevention.”
The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his …
Spotsylvania schools and county employees chalked up wins Tuesday.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A man who beat, raped and laughed at a woman after giving her a ride to her King George County home in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 30 y…
Domingo De Guzman Cabrera was convicted in Stafford of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.