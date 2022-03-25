 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,500,000

Location Location Location!!!!! All brick colonial home secluded in the City of Fredericksburg on ALMOST 16 ACRES. HVAC new 2017, roof 2019. Beautiful inlaid hardwood floors on both levels. Two masonry fireplaces. Can be subdivided, maybe family subdivision zoned R2. Enjoy convenience of proximity to shopping, restaurants and services. Close to Historic Downtown, VRE and I-95.

