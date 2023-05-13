Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home in convenient location of Stafford Landing subdivision, close to Southgate shops and restaurants near Fredericksburg Downtown, Rt-1, 17, I-95, MCB Quantico 20-25 minutes. Many updates throughout the house include LVP flooring on the main level, carpet upstairs, updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Finished basement with a bonus Room/Office, Stylish Barn Door, full new bathroom, carpeted living room and utility storage area. Gorgeous stamped concrete patio to enjoy your private and fully fenced in yard. HOA fee included in the rent amount covers trash pickup. High speed internet is available- Fios. No pets allowed. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,995
